New, returning stars shine at US Olympic swimming trials

We are 35 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Swim trials produce sterling performances

The vaunted U.S. swim team is just about set for Paris, with the Olympic trials concluding on Saturday in Indianapolis. Here are some new stars that America will likely be introduced to, and notable returning stars for followers to reengage with, this summer.

Recommended Videos

New

Kate Douglass. The 22-year-old who swam at the University of Virginia, Douglass took first in a loaded 100-meter freestyle field and also the 200 butterfly. A bronze medalist from Tokyo in the 200 IM, Douglass is the favorite in that event on Friday and also is a contender in the 50 freestyle on Saturday. She entered in five events at the trials.

Gretchen Walsh. A 21-year-old who was a teammate of Douglass at Virginia, Walsh won the 100 butterfly and was third in the 100 freestyle, which earned her a spot on the relay team in that event. She qualified for her first Olympics.

Thomas Heilman. At age 17, Heilman will be the youngest American swimmer at an Olympics since Michael Phelps appeared at age 15. Heilman won the 200 butterfly.

Matt Fallon. The 21-year-old will appear in his first Olympics after breaking the American record in the 200 meter breaststroke.

Returning

Katie Ledecky. Her legend will continue to grow in Paris after she won the 400 meter and 1,500 meter freestyle events. She’s yet to compete in her best event, the 800 meter freestyle, which will happen Friday night.

Bobby Finke. The gold medalist in both the 1,500 and 800 meter freesytle events in Tokyo, Finke looks to be in good form to defend those titles in Paris. He won the 800 event at the trials and will swim in the 1,500 meters on Saturday.

Track and Field trials get underway Friday

While the U.S. swimmers wrap up their trials on Saturday, track and field athletes vying for spots in Paris will start their trials today in Eugene, Oregon.

The event will last through June 30. In most events, the top three finishers will qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

One of the showcase races will take place on Saturday night when the men’s 100-meter dash is held.

The U.S. has arguably the world’s two best sprinters in that event, Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, who have traded wins in recent months on the indoor circuit. It should be a preeminent rivalry to follow on Saturday and also likely in Paris.

Team USA uniforms revealed for opening ceremony

For all you fashion enthusiasts out there, the uniforms that Team USA will wear for the opening ceremony down the Seine River was revealed on Tuesday.

American athletes will wear a navy blazer, a striped Oxford shirt and denim jeans (the men will also wear a tie), a uniform set designed by Ralph Lauren.