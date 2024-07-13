74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Virginia Tech football uniforms take on more traditional touch

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Football, Virginia Tech Hokies, Uniforms, Football
Lane Stadium (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The common thought is when you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you play good.

Perhaps that thought will become reality for the Virginia Tech Hokies in the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The program recently released its new look for the upcoming season, touching on old tradition with what’s being considered a rather “sleek, clean” look.

Recommended Videos

The simple, yet fan-favorite traditional look, give flashes of the great teams the Hokies had in the late 90s and into the early 2000s. The numbers feature the famous “Hokie Stone” look to them on the interior while number patches have returned on the shoulders of the jerseys, highlighted in orange.

The small yet effective update to the uniforms, seems to align with the values and principles that head coach Brent Pry has been aiming to restore in the Hokies football program—that is a true, family atmosphere focused on building a championship brand in more ways than one.

On the field, expectations are high for a Hokies program that returns of bevvy of starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kyron Drones and a core of receivers in Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane.

Virginia Tech opens the 2024 season on the road at Vanderbilt on August 31 at Noon.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos