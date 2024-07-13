Virginia Tech football uniforms take on more traditional touch

ROANOKE, Va. – The common thought is when you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you play good.

Perhaps that thought will become reality for the Virginia Tech Hokies in the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The program recently released its new look for the upcoming season, touching on old tradition with what’s being considered a rather “sleek, clean” look.

This Is 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥.

This Is 𝐍𝐨𝐰.

— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) July 12, 2024

The simple, yet fan-favorite traditional look, give flashes of the great teams the Hokies had in the late 90s and into the early 2000s. The numbers feature the famous “Hokie Stone” look to them on the interior while number patches have returned on the shoulders of the jerseys, highlighted in orange.

Welp since content got released today that showed our uniforms & ruined our reveal, here are the photos a day early 🙃



— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) July 11, 2024

The small yet effective update to the uniforms, seems to align with the values and principles that head coach Brent Pry has been aiming to restore in the Hokies football program—that is a true, family atmosphere focused on building a championship brand in more ways than one.

On the field, expectations are high for a Hokies program that returns of bevvy of starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kyron Drones and a core of receivers in Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane.

Virginia Tech opens the 2024 season on the road at Vanderbilt on August 31 at Noon.