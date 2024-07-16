Rail Yard Dawgs to open 2024-25 season at home

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs released their schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

The 2023 President’s Cup champions will open the season on home ice October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Per usual for every SPHL team, Roanoke will have 28 home games and 28 away games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will face-off with the Knoxville Ice Bears 11 times and the Huntsville Havoc 10 times in the upcoming season--two of the teams fiercest rivals in the league. You’ll recall it was the Havoc that ended the Rail Yard Dawgs 2023-2024 season in the Presidents Cup semifinals.

For a complete look at the schedule and ticket info, click here.