Saucke, DeMartini headline active day two at MLB Draft for Commonwealth schools

Virginia Tech infielder Carson DeMartini (4) makes a throw during an NCAA baseball game against Boston College on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

ROANOKE, Va. – Day two of the MLB Draft wrapped up with more guys from Commonwealth schools hearing their names called--14 to be exact.

Starting the day off in round four, Virginia outfielder Casey Saucke was drafted by the Chicago White Sox as the 107th overall pick. Saucke is coming off his best season as a Cavalier, posting career highs in hits (88), doubles (18), home runs (14), RBI (65) and total bases (145) in 2024. He was recognized as a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game and garnered Second Team All-ACC honors. Enrolled at UVA’s Mcintire School of Commerce, he was a three-time ACC Academic honor roll member and was twice named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Saucke compiled 159 RBI and 50 doubles over his three-year Cavalier career, both tied for the eighth-most in UVA history. He was an everyday player since stepping foot on grounds and started all but one game in right field the past two seasons.

Also tabbed in the fourth round was Virginia Tech’s Carson DeMartini. The infielder had a career batting average of .311 as the Virginia Beach native led the Hokies with 21 home runs and 57 RBI’s this past year.

Virginia Tech had two more guys selected in later rounds: Wyatt Parliament (Rd. 7, No. 211) to the Chicago White Sox and Eddie Micheletti Jr. (Rd. 8, No. 247) to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Radford pitcher Dylan Howard was drafted in the 8th round by the Houston Astros.

William & Mary had three guys drafted: Nate Knowles (Rd. 4, No. 124) to Tampa Bay, Travis Garnett (Rd. 8, No. 254) to Arizona and Joe Delossantos (Rd. 10, No. 301) to the New York Yankees.

James Madison University was represented by outfielder Fenwick Trimble two was drafted in the fourth round to the Miami Marlins.

Liberty University had a pair of pitchers drafted in Cole Hertzler to the Astros in round five and Garrett Horn to the Rangers in round six.

VMI pitcher Will Riley was drafted in the eighth round to the Seattle Mariners.

Old Dominion pitcher John Holobetz was taken in the fifth round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The remainder of the draft, rounds 11-20, will take place on Tuesday, July 16.