Martinsville Speedway to host Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup race this fall

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Keeping its prestigious charm, while shifting gears yet again for innovation. The Martinsville Speedway continues to take on new challenges and challengers, now welcoming the Mazda MX-5 Cup series this fall.

“I think it’s pretty cool to do something totally out of left field,” said Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell. “Believe me, when I thought that we need to have this series at Martinsville did I think it would happen after that first conversation? No. But, you never know until you ask.”

A test at the track last fall led to the ultimate green light for what was once a mere idea. And while the Paperclip will serve as the first oval track for the division, organizers say it’s just a matter of putting the pedal to the metal in open top cars that haven’t run at Martinsville Speedway since 1950.

“The QDR of the car--the quality, durability and reliability of that car is phenomenal,” said Mazda Motorsports program manager, Jonathan Applegate. “But still going out without testing, you want to see what happens. So, when we went out in August and put the cars on the track running 5-wide, a lot of good racers out there in the car, the platform, spoke for itself.”

Veteran drivers like NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte says seeing the versatility of an historic track is promising for the future of motorsports.

“I think bringing a new series here along with the modifieds which is traditional and has been here for so many years is exciting in itself,” said NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte. “Adding that flavor to it is really cool to see that that’s happening.”

The event will be a 300-lap doubleheader called the ‘Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300′ with the Mazda MX-5 Cup taking to the track for 100 laps, directly followed by the 200-lap finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 300 will be the first ever race on an oval circuit for MX-5 Cup. This will all take place on a standalone weekend, Saturday October 26.

In total, six different divisions of racing will take place at Martinsville Speedway this fall.

Entries are open for all racers and are not limited to MX-5 Cup or IMSA drivers and teams. In addition to a$15,000 check from Mazda forthe winner, Martinsville will award one of their famous grandfather clocks as well.Runner-up receives $5,000, third placereceives $4,000 and payouts continue through 10th place. To prepare for this unique race, MX-5 Cup will hold a test at Martinsvilleon Monday, Aug.26. The date is exceptionally convenient for MX-5 Cup teams who will have just concluded a doubleheader at VIRginia International Raceway, an hour’s drive away.