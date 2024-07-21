Cave Spring alum and VMI pitcher Holden Wilkerson drafted by the Blue Jays

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2024 MLB Draft was a life-changing event for many young athletes, including VMI’s Holden Wilkerson. The Cave Spring graduate and right-handed pitcher was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th round.

In 2023, Wilkerson appeared in 11 games for the Keydets, starting in eight of them. His promising season was cut short by a blood clot in a vein in his throwing shoulder, but he has since made a full recovery. Wilkerson received the call from the Blue Jays while working out at the Lab Sports Performance Center, where he has been training since he was 11 years old.

Reflecting on the draft, Wilkerson said, “I had some conversations with a few teams leading into the draft, so I figured there would be a chance, but just wasn’t sure what it was going to look like. It’s definitely not been easy, especially mentally, with the big season I had and a lot on the line. But it feels great now that it’s behind me.”

Robbie Hebert, owner and trainer at Lab Sports Performance, noted, “One thing that always stood out with Holden is the perspective. He knew how important going to VMI was to get that degree, and even though a great opportunity has come now, he always knew his ultimate goal was to get that degree. What makes the situation so great for him is that he gets to do both.”

Wilkerson flew to Dunedin, Florida, on Friday to sign his pro contract but plans to return to VMI in the fall to complete his degree. During his time at Cave Spring, he was an All-District and All-Region player and a three-year letterman.

Holden Wilkerson’s journey from a high school standout to an MLB draftee is a testament to his resilience and determination, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his baseball career.