The ACC officially welcomes three newcomers to conference at 2024 Football Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, NC – As the landscape of college football continues to evolve, conference realignment has become an inevitable part of the game. This year, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) welcomes three new members: Southern Methodist University (SMU), Stanford University, and the University of California, Berkeley (Cal). While these moves may not make much logistical sense, they mark a significant shift in the collegiate football scene.

For the players, the transition brings a mix of emotions. Many are excited to have a new conference to call home, though there is also a sense of loss for what was left behind.

Tristan Sinclair, a Stanford linebacker, shared his thoughts, “I think the more I reflect on it, it’s a bit disappointing. I was just sad to see the Pac-12 go. We were such a good conference. It was fun and exciting, but you know they have to do what they have to do. So, I’m excited; it’s going to be fun to play new teams.”

Teammate Elic Ayomaynor echoed similar sentiments: “In terms of us being in the Atlantic Coast Conference... and we’re actually on the Pacific Coast, but I’m excited just to play these new teams. We’re so used to playing the Pac-12 teams and seeing that type of play style. But now, we’re in the ACC. It’s going to be a whole different brand of football. I’m excited to see how the DBs and the defenses play.”

The addition of these three teams to the ACC will undoubtedly bring a fresh dynamic to the conference. Only time will tell how these changes will shake up the Atlantic Coast Conference, but one thing is certain: the future of college football continues to promise excitement and unpredictability.