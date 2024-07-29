Around the Way with EJ: Mickey Hardy

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s a highly respected hoops coach who spent 21 years leading William Fleming.

“We were blessed to be in a position to help these young men.”

Now Mickey Hardy is deciding to hang up his whistle.

“Scripture says that you have a season for everything. We had a great season, it was our time at that moment. Now that the season is over it’s our time to move on,” Hardy said.

We discussed the impact he and his assistant Marshall Ashford aimed to make Hear about the impact he aimed to make, “We just hope and pray that something we said can lead them in a direction of positivity.”

And the reasons why the values they instilled were always above the rim.

“I’m big on faith, I’m a faithful guy. My faith helped me get through a lot of this.

