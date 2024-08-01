2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Northside Vikings

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour begins in the Blue Ridge District, highlighting the Northside Vikings. The Vikings commenced the 2023 season with a commendable 2-1 start but struggled to maintain their momentum. Nevertheless, the atmosphere on the first day of fall camp was notably energetic, with the team unveiling a strengthened defensive line.

The program is set to benefit from the return of key players such as Mykell Harvey, a seasoned athlete with a proven track record in winning state titles and a natural leader who influences those around him.

“Well, Coach Fisher and Coach Pope put me in a leadership position to lead the team,” Harvey said. “I think just the fact that I wanna win and I’m so competitive, like it just carries on my teammates so hopefully will carry onto the football team.”

“They’re older and they have a lot more experience and we’re really thankful for that,” Fisher said. “They’re a really hungry and humble group so I’m very very thankful for that. Hopefully you’ll have more of those explosive plays. Like I said they’re older. We have two guys that are playing the quarterback position and Mykell is back at the running back. I think he is probably one of the most if not the most electrifying players in the valley and we’re pretty decent on the corner so we should be able to score some points.”

2024 Season Outlook: The Playbook

The Northside Vikings are focused on building upon their previous performance with an emphasis on smarter, more physical plays while maintaining player health. The season opener will see the Vikings traveling to Pulaski County, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season.