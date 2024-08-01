Flames enter second season of Chadwell era with opening of fall camp

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s time to get back to work for our local colleges with the start of fall camp. No exception on the mountain where Liberty starts its second season under the helm of head coach Jamey Chadwell, which brings a level of comfort.

Energy was high this morning as many of the flames players were eager to start building something special. Reigning Conference USA MVP Kaidon Salter had great command, showing he can be the vocal leader the program needs him to be. The flames know they are once again the target which is why Chadwell says he’s looking for 3 things to come out of this particular fall camp.

“I think the main thing is 1: you want to always come through a fall hopefully injury free,” Chadwell said. “2: the identity that you want to be about and in all three phases. Do you feel confident that you’ve secured that identity by the way you practice, by the mindset. Then I think 3: we’ve got to come out of the next three weeks with a with a hunger that we’re we’re going after something we’re pursuing something. If we can can do that then I feel like we’ll have a team that’s set up to have a chance to have some success.

10 Sports will have more on the Flames as fall camp continues over the next three weeks, including Chadwell’s take on what the next step is for Salter’s growth beyond personal accolades.