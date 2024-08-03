2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Virginia Spartans

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virgina Spartans football team is one of the more unique programs in our area. Made up of home school students from in and around the Roanoke Valley, the Spartans program feels like it gains an edge thanks to the national competition they face each season.

Leading the Spartans in his first year as head coach is Milton West II. He tells us that there’s lots of talent in the skill positions for the 2024 team--in particular at wide receiver and running back. West says the best part is seeing the players come together and buy in.

“We come from different avenues and different walks of life and everything,” West said. “Even though we may get new players each year, they fill in. We’re a part of a team, we need to learn where to fit in in order to be successful on this team. They’ve adapted to that well.”

“This year we can do good, better,” said senior running back and linebacker Sidney Hairston. “We have good skill groups and people who put their pride to the side and just leave it out on the field with no drama. But I feel like we can do better this year.”

The Playbook-- Virginia Spartans (WSLS)

The Spartans already had a chance to put in work--winning a scrimmage on August 2. Part of the teams goals in camp is establishing an identity under first year Coach Milton West II. The team will look to capitalize and lean heavy on skill positions to make a difference as they look forward to playing 5 home games this year at Rivers Edge in Roanoke.