First Tee of Roanoke Valley continues to move mountains

SALEM, Va. – Their motto is simple-- “Building game changers by empowering kids through golf, regardless of background or previous experience.”

First Tee of the Roanoke Valley continues to move mountains in southwest Virginia by introducing kids of all ages to the game of golf.

Featured for kids from ages 10-18, the 9-hole events teach everything their is to the game--from the scorecard, to teeing off and of course sportsmanship. While its only in its third year, the series is making the impact First Tee envisioned.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for kids who want to learn about playing competitive golf to get out and learn how to put it all together on the golf course,” said Jennifer Blackwood. She serves as the executive director for First Tee of Roanoke Valley. “So everything from, you know, how do you register, how do you rake the bunkers, how do you keep your scorecard and turn it in at the end of the event. We found that there was a need for that--just to help kids get prepared for going out to play on the course.”

“We play each month from April to November at one of the area golf courses. We’re so fortunate that Hidden Valley Country Club had us out today, but we’ll play at various courses around the Valley, and we usually have about 35-40 kids play on our Saturdays,” Blackwood added.

Not only is there a junior open series but for kids ages 5-9 they have a Mini Junior Open series. You can learn more about that on an upcoming episode of “Around the Way with EJ.”