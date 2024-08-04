Around the Way with EJ: First Tee-Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a challenge posed back in 2004.

“The Scott Robertson committee, the national junior golf tournament the Scott Robertson wanted a golf club in every kids hand in the valley.”

Now two decades later, First Tee of the Roanoke Valley continues to dig deep in its golf bag--thriving with new, innovative ways to further the game locally.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for kids who want to learn to play competitive golf to get out and learn how to put it all together on the golf course,” said Jennifer Blackwell. She serves as executive director for Firs Tee-Roanoke Valley.

The impact the organization has made can be felt in elementary schools across the region.

“We now have golf as an introductory program in all of the P.E. classes.”

And even more so now with the Junior and Mini-Junior Open Series aimed at teaching kids the greens and fairways of life.

“It’s just a very friendly and open educational opportunity for the kids to learn about competitive golf.”

