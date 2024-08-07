2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: William Byrd Terriers

VINTON, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to Vinton where the William Byrd Terriers are coming off of a historic season.

While the triumphs of 2023 are in the rear view, Byrd is still stocked with talent. Mostly due to their deep postseason allowing underclassmen to get big game experience, the Terriers team is just like a tool belt--everything they need at the tip of their fingers.

“I’m going to say everyone on this team is a weapon, I mean it doesn’t matter who it is, the person coming in as a freshman, we can use them, throw them in a game, everyone knows what they’re doing so I feel like that’s a good asset we have on this team,” senior BJ Cheatwood said.

“A lot of those kids got to play in playoff games last year so while they were young and JV kids last year, they got some really valuable game experience in the playoffs,” head coach Brad Lutz said. The success is fun but it’s over with. This is a new team. A lot of the same goals and lot of kids coming back from last year’s team, but this team has another story they’re beginning to write today and that’s important to them but they also understand and have the maturity to know that last year’s success means nothing now.”

The Playbook- William Byrd (WSLS)

In 2024, William Byrd is hoping to put in the work by leaning heavily on the experience it has coming back. The Terriers open the season on the road at Liberty.