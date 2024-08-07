Ali Jennings back in action after injury, ready to come out strong in fall camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2024 Virginia Tech Media Day has come and gone. With high expectations this year comes many story lines, one is the story of wide receiver Ali Jennings, a standout wide receiver who transferred from Old Dominion. Jennings had a promising start but saw his season cut short by an ankle injury after just one game. Head Coach Brent Pry is enthusiastic about Jennings’ return and the high expectations that permeate the wide receiver room.

“You come out to practice and see a good, solid player. But when you watch him on Saturdays... That’s been his career, he over-performs on game day over practice, which is quite rare. I’m more excited for him than anything,” remarked Pry.

“Guys are noticing a difference in me since the spring, even from last camp. Coming off the injury last year, every guy is saying they like my releases, I’m doing the route running. They’re trying to get reps with me because they know I bring my A-game,” shared Jennings.

Quarterback Kyron Drones is also looking forward to seeing Jennings back on the field. “He has been really good so far this camp. We’ve only had five practices so far; we’ve got a lot coming. I’m looking forward to him getting better each and every day and just going out there and making more plays. You can definitely tell he’s been working on his routes, working on getting faster, so it’s gonna be a real good feeling throwing to him in the games,” commented Drones.

Fans can look forward to seeing Ali Jennings and his teammates in action soon. Virginia Tech opens the season at Vanderbilt on August 31st in Nashville.