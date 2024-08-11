Hokies “Fan Day” brings out those of all ages

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech football fans from near and far flocked to Blacksburg Sunday afternoon as the team held it’s annual “Fan Day.” The event gave those of all ages the opportunity to come out and meet and greet the team--coaches included.

From local players on the team like Ja’Ricous Hairston of Bassett and freshman Israel Hairston from William Byrd, to the quarterbacks group, and of course the Hokie Bird--everyone was all in on the fun. While the fans enjoyed the event it’s a nice way for the players to give back to Hokie nation as well.

Virginia Tech freshman and William Byrd graduate Israel Hairston signing a football during Fan Day. (WSLS)

“If you look around, I feel like every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” said Hokies kicker Kyle Lowe. “It’s just one big family. It’s awesome to get to talk to people who come out and support us every Saturday.”

“It’s great to be out here with the fans on a personal level with them,” said Hokies offensive lineman Parker Clements. “They make the Hokie nation go around so great to support them as they’re happy to support us. It’s awesome.”

This event always brings out great memorabilia that fans may have saved for even decades, like vintage helmets and jerseys.