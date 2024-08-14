LIV golf returns to Greenbrier with greater respect, big competition

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – When the LIV Greenbrier tournament starts on Friday, it will mark the 100th round of golf to be played in LIV Golf History. It’s a big milestone considering the initial skepticism and backlash for this new, bold style of golf. But as the players explained, the efforts from LIV have teed up something special, giving a new approach to golf.

“I believe that golf is actually growing in the right spot, and I think team golf is here to stay,” said Bubba Watson, a familiar face to the Greenbrier. “So, I’m excited for the next few events, the next few years.”

“I can’t wait to continue playing and for a lot more rounds than 100 and get hopefully to 1000 soon and just watch it continue to grow and change the game of golf and show a faster and more fun side of golf, not just the old traditions,” said Patrick Reed. “Things need to evolve. Things need to change. I feel like that’s what LIV is. They’ve stepped into a world that was all about tradition only and has changed the face of golf for the better, and I feel like with LIV, we’re now allowed to touch a lot broader and better way of golf. Golf is boring, slow, long, and we’ve now brought in the fast and more entertaining part of life.”

“I’m staying at a friend’s house this week, and it’s been awesome to see the change from individuals around the community around here,” said defending LIV Greenbrier champion Bryson DeChambeau. “Not only the respect but the understanding. I think there’s a difference of understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s not a one-off thing or whatnot. It is here to stay, and we’re here to provide great entertainment, here to inspire, and hopefully educate people on a new format that is going to keep them interested throughout every single shot that we hit. I think that’s what’s so cool and the impact we can make in the community, too, seeing how much we have done for Greenbrier and been able to help out this community on a different level is what LIV is all about.”

Speaking of here to stay, DeChambeau’s record finish from 2023. That magical final round of 12- under 58 still stands as the lowest round in golf history and his 23 under winning total...still the lowest winning total of any LIV Golf Champion.

“Everything lined up finally again the way I’ve seen it do in the past,” said DeChambeau. “That’s what jump started me to how I’ve been playing this past year, jump started me to winning the U.S. Open this year and continuing to play some really stellar golf. I just can’t be more excited that this was the place it started at because I’ve always loved it.”

The individual points leader is currently Joaquín Niemann. He has a chance to wrap up the LIV Championship this weekend with a few different scenarios. You’ll recall Niemann was the 2019 winner of “A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier” back in 2019. His team “Torque GC” won the LIV Greenbrier team title in 2023.