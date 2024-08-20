70º
Join Insider

Sports

Around the Way with EJ: Murray Cook

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Around the Way with EJ, First Tee of Roanoke Valley, Jennifer Blackwood, Golf, Junior Golf

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s traveled the world designing and constructing baseball fields for special occasions. In a sense--Murray Cook has seen and done it all.

But his position as BrightView’s president of sports turf division is one that has involved quite the journey.

Cook grew up right outside the walls of Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park in Salem. He says he remembers walking home from school each day, collecting baseballs.

“Every time foul balls and home runs went over the fence, I’d snag them and bring them up here and sell them for 25 cents. So I was making money,” said Cook.

“I was making too much so he brought me in the park to get the balls and that’s when I started working in the ballpark.”

From there, the rest was history. Cook has played a pivotal role in Major League Baseball’s playing in unique city’s, venues and areas--including 2025′s MLB Speedway Classic coming to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos