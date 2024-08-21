2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Jefferson Forest Cavaliers

FOREST, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour takes a look back into the Seminole District--the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers. They enter year four under coach J.T. Crews, coming off a region semifinal appearance.

JF also had a 10-win season in 2023, its first time 2015. That was with a senior loaded team but the Cavaliers are stocked full of talent once again ready to take the next step to be better.

“I think we really found ourselves about midway through the season, whereas as this year, more so than last year, it feels like we know what our identity is,” said Jefferson Forest head coach J.T. Crews at the recent Seminole District media day. “We know who we are as a football team. We know what it takes to be successful. But with that, it’s okay, just because we know, and maybe there’s a level of comfort with that. We can’t be comfortable.”

The players along with coach Crews spoke on the intensity in fall camp as well.

“It’s been intense, but a good intensity,” said Cavaliers senior wide receiver, cornerback and kicker. “It’s definitely like when we catch ourselves slack, and it’s always something to remind you that we’re not just here just to have fun, but also to win games and represent each other and our family well.”

2024 is about more than building wins but rather confidence as well.

“We know how good we can get. And it just it gets it gets me excited, gets our whole group excited when we know we can be good and go 10-0 in the regular season and then go to the playoffs and beat teams,” said Cavaliers senior offensive lineman Logan Candis.

The Playbook-- Jefferson Forest (WSLS)

Jefferson Forest does have a quarterback competition after the workhorse Josiah Bell graduated. The Cavaliers open the season on the road at Gretna on August 30.