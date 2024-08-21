VMI's Tyriq Poindexter: Staying in line and on the line

LEXINGTON, Va. – The college life hasn’t always been full of winning plays for Tyriq Poindexter.

“You know, between the regiment, the routine, the discipline of the day, the academics and football demands--he was trying to navigate all that,” said VMI head football coach Danny Rocco. “He navigated in a way that allowed him to remain in school but not necessarily thrive.”

Let’s be honest, that’s a playbook of life that would rattle anyone and that sometimes becomes a common thread for VMI student-athletes. But what makes the cadets and “Keydets” stand out is their mental fortitude, including Poindexter. Perhaps the saying came to mind, ‘It’s OK not to be OK, but not OK to stay that way.’ One thing that did weigh heavily on his mind was family.

VMI's Tyriq Poindexter during a fall camp practice in August 2024 (WSLS)

“Having my family live 45 minutes away is probably one of the main reasons I’m still here,” Poindexter said.

What also pushed him to be better was a simple, yet effective core value all Keydets embody.

“It took a lot of sacrifice. The behaviors and the mentality I had, I had to get rid of. I had to change my thinking.”

It has taken time and effort, but that’s just what Poindexter did.

“In the last year, in the last 18 months, he’s figured out the best way to attack being here at VMI,” Rocco said. “He made himself a better cadet and a better student. With those two things happening he’s cleared a better path to become a better football player.”

In 2023 as redshirt sophomore, Poindexter became a mainstay on the offensive line after making 11 starts. It proved to be invaluable time for someone who had committed to being better. Entering this season, he was selected to the preseason All-Southern Conference first team.

VMI's Tyriq Poindexter during Fall Camp of of 2023 (WSLS)

While the William Fleming graduate is a appreciative of the preseason accolade, he’s more excited to be able to work hard and show up for his brothers on the field as he continues to grow from a boy to a man.

“I think the discipline and how we work and how we view situations has improved me for the better.”