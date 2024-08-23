2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Radford

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour continues with a stop at the defending state champions, the Radford Bobcats. The 2023 season was nothing short of magical for the Bobcats, as they completed a perfect 15-0 campaign highlighted by five shutouts. But for reigning 1st and 10 Coach of the Year Michael Crist, the focus this offseason hasn’t been on their title win—it’s been on the culture that drives the program.

“We don’t talk about winning a game or opponents on Fridays,” said Coach Crist. “We always truly talk about ourselves and putting in the work. We tell our kids when you have a great deal of success, what do you do? You go back to work. When you have a setback or a tough day, what do you have to do? You go back to work. That’s truly what we talk to our kids about.”

For senior right guard, long snapper, and defensive end Jackson Wade, success hinges on preparation and execution. “Just knowing what you’re supposed to do and being able to execute,” Wade explained.

Senior wide receiver and safety Luke Woodard echoed the team’s work ethic, adding, “For us, it’s kind of in the rearview mirror. It’s going back to work in that weight room every single day, in the mornings first period, and building every single day as a team.”

As they look ahead, Radford is still in the middle of a quarterback battle, replacing standout Landen Clark, who’s now at Elon. Fortunately, the team has three high-quality contenders for the role. On defense, the Bobcats will continue to be athletic and aggressive.

Radford opens their season on the road at George Wythe, ready to show that the culture and hard work that fueled last year’s success are still very much alive.