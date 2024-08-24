65º
Priest gets first win as head coach for North Cross football

The Raiders beat Nansemond-Suffolk 56-0

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – The North Cross Raiders earned their first win of the season, a dominating 56-0 win over Nansemond-Suffolk. The game marks new head coach Dwayne Priest’s first program win as well.

“I feel great, all week in practice im preaching tempo. The guys came out every day, gave us 100% every day. It’s been hot, they worked hard, to put four touchdowns up in the first half that was beautiful,” he said. “To see they buying into the new system with new coaches, we have a few new coaches compared to last year, but the coaches that I brought in, the kids are buying in and we can see they’re buying in and ready to take their game to the next level.”

