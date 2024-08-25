Colandrea named starting QB for Virginia’s season opener

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 42-14. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott announced that Anthony Colandrea will be the teams starting quarterback for the season opener against Richmond.

It’s a been a tight quarterback competition between Colandrea and veteran Tony Muskett. After suffering an injury in week one of the 2023 season, Muskett missed significant time. In stepped in true freshman Anthony Colandrea, making six starts in his eight appearances.

Recommended Videos

The St. Petersburg, Fla., native completed 63 percent of his passes (154-for-246) with 1,958 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. He set UVA single-season freshman records for completions (154), passing yards and total offense (2,183). Colandrea’s 1,958 passing yards were the most of any true freshman Power-5 quarterback in 2024.

Colandrea’s first start in 2023 came against James Madison on Sept. 9, when he went 20-for-26, 377 passing yards (UVA freshman single-game record) along with two touchdown passes. The 377-yard passing effort was the fifth highest of any ACC quarterback in 2023. He earned the first of two ACC Rookie-of-the-Week honors for his week two performance. He tallied his first collegiate win over Duke at Scott Stadium on Nov. 18. Colandrea finished 21-for-30 with 278 yards passing and three touchdowns in the 30-27 victory over the Blue Devils.

Colandrea ranked ninth in the ACC in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He threw a touchdown pass in seven of his eight games he played.