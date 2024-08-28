Virginia Tech opens season on the road at Vanderbilt Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The pressure is on for the Hokies as they prepare to kick off the 2024 season. After ending the 2023 season on a high note, expectations are sky-high both within the program and among fans. The team has the right players in place, and they’re ready to face the challenge of opening the season on the road against an SEC opponent in Vanderbilt.

“The road is always a little different,” said head coach Brent Pry. “You love to be at home in your routine, have that extra day. [On the road] everything is sped up.”

For the Hokies, the first game is a crucial moment to gauge their opponent’s strategy. “You know the first game is the time where they might’ve changed up a lot of stuff in the offseason,” said Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane. “But at the end of the day, after that first drive, that’s when you get a feel exactly of what they’re doing—if it’s different from last year, is it the same?”

Vanderbilt will have a new face at quarterback—New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia. Hokies linebacker Sam Brumfield, who has faced Pavia twice before in his pre-Tech days, knows the challenge ahead. “One hell of an athlete, a good quarterback. He does a great job of extending plays, and he’s really good. He doesn’t mind running the ball and getting extra yards. He’s physical, he’s tough. He’s a really good player,” Brumfield said.

The Hokies’ defensive line, led by coach J.C. Price, is well-equipped to pressure Pavia. With a mix of veterans, depth, and strong leadership, the unit is poised for success. However, as Coach Pry emphasized, execution is key. “To be able to apply pressure and strain and play physical for four quarters on the defensive line... most years when we’ve been able to do that, it’s boded well for our defense. It starts up front. We’ve got a group that Coach Price has led, and I’m anxious to see them play.”

The Hokies are ready to test their mettle and see if all the offseason preparation pays off as they take on Vanderbilt in their season opener on Saturday at 12 p.m.