Martinsville Speedway to host another full slate of NASCAR races in 2025

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, NASCAR unveiled its 2025 schedule for all three major series. While there’s lots of new things including the Cup Series taking a points race to Mexico City and the Clash moving to historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, there’s also some mainstay fixtures we’ve become accustomed to.

The historic Martinsville Speedway will not only have Spring and Fall weekends featuring all the truck, Xfinity and Cup Series’. But, the weekend of October 24-26 will once again act as the lead-in to the Championship.

“Having Martinsville Speedway hold two prominent positions on the NASCAR schedule once again is proof of what this track means to the sport and its fans,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “Martinsville Speedway has been around since the earliest days of NASCAR, and we love that we get to bookend our racing season with a pair of intense, action-packed races.”

“Our fans have always loved short track racing and what it has meant to the history of our sport,” said Ben Kennedy. He serves as the NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer. “It’s unpredictable, exciting and there’s lots of good story lines that come out of it. I feel like it’s a really good place for us to end the round of eight before we enter the Championship 4. Having it in that last spot is really pivotal and strategic for us.”

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway this past spring saw a thrilling finish with William Byron securing his third victory of the season on a day commemorating Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th Anniversary, at the track where they earned their first win. Byron’s Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounded out the top three, securing a 1-2-3 victory for the organization at the half-mile track.

Fans can witness the intense short-track racing at Martinsville Speedway this fall in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Nov. 3, the final chance for drivers to race their way into the Championship 4.

The weekend will also feature the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs races on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, with drivers from all three National series vying for their spot in Phoenix.

Spring Race Weekend

Friday, March 28 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

Saturday, March 29 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Sunday, March 30 – NASCAR Cup Series

Fall Playoffs Race Weekend