"This Is Home" takes on special meaning for Hokies local talent

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The pipeline for student-athletes that appear on 1st and 10 that head to Virginia Tech has grown steadily since Brent Pry became head coach for Virginia Tech. While that may seem like a no-brainer, southwest Virginia’s rich football landscape has helped bolster Virginia Tech’s roster.

From schools as big as Salem High School, to the class one ranks of Galax--if your talent makes the highlights on 1st and 10, you might catch the attention of Virginia Tech football.

“It’s huge I think Coach Pry’s commitment to recruiting,” said Galax High School grad and current Hokies tight end Cole Pickett. “Our footprint is huge for the kids in Southwest Virginia and, you know, we’re driving every week when you’re a high school kid, ‘I want to be on 1st and 10, I want to be on 1st and 10′ then you’re going home and recording it if you’re not able to watch it when you get home.

“If you play, it doesn’t matter what school you come from it’s a school that produces D1 kids every year or if it’s a small school that produces them every once in a while if you can ball, they will find you,” said former standout Bassett High School quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston. Like Pickett, he too is in the tight ends room at Virginia Tech.

There are nine players from our coverage area suiting up for the Hokies this season, including defensive lineman Jorden McDonald who played in all 13 games in 2023.

“When I was back in high school, we didn’t really get that much notoriety or recruiting in that aspect so now that I’m able to see it I’m actually very happy and excited to see what type of players even come from my high school or who will be able to come here and continue the tradition,” McDonald said.

One rising star from Radford, Virginia has caught Brent Pry’s eye in fall camp.

“The guy that jumps out first is PJ Prioleau,” Pry said. “You know, he had a good Spring game that but that’s continued through camp. He lines up at running back. He lines up at wide receiver. He’s on a bunch of special teams. He’s earned everybody’s respect. I told him there’s one thing left to do--let’s do it on Saturday.

So from Friday nights on 1st and 10 to Saturdays in Lane Stadium, there’s plenty of Hokies to cheer for from our area.