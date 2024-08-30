2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour checks in on the hard-working Cavaliers of Lord Botetourt, who are gearing up for another promising season. After a strong 2023 campaign that saw them reach the region semifinals, the Cavaliers are ready to turn the page and reload with a mix of familiar faces and new talent.

The offense will be anchored by returning players like Tristan Overbay, while quarterback Angel Rigney steps in to lead the charge. The team also boasts a strong defensive line poised to keep the pressure on their opponents. But according to head coach Jamie Harless, the Cavaliers’ biggest asset is their coachability.

“I love the group of kids we have,” said Coach Harless. “They’re tough, they’re resilient, probably one of the most coachable groups that I’ve had since 2015. Very humble, great leadership. I’m just enjoying them. It’s a good group. They’re a tough group of kids.”

Quarterback Angel Rigney echoed his coach’s sentiment, highlighting the hard work and unity of the team. “They worked very hard this offseason,” Rigney said. “They’ve been putting in a lot of work, and I think together they’ve worked together and become a better unit. Communicate a little—secondary communicates a little better—we’ll be unstoppable for sure.”

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Lord Botetourt (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

With an experienced and sharp secondary, the Cavaliers are ready to build on last year’s success. They open their season Friday against EC Glass.