Roanoke College wins first football game as club team

SALEM, Va. – After years of speculation, Roanoke College officially revived its football program, marking the team’s first appearance on the field since the 1940s. With funds raised, coaches in place, and players from the local area joining the effort, the team took to the field at Salem Stadium in front of a supportive crowd.

In the first quarter, quarterback Blake Moore connected with Tyson Miller for the Maroons’ first touchdown of the season. Later, Cole Chizuk made an impressive catch in coverage, though the drive didn’t lead to points.

In the second quarter, with Hampden-Sydney leading 14-7, Chizuk scored to tie the game at 14-14. The Maroons went on to win 34-27, securing their first victory as a club team. It was a solid start for the new program, with plenty of effort from the players and staff.