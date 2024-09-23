Read & React: Southwest Virginia college football outlook

ROANOKE, Va. – Four weeks into the college football season and some things have been expected while others-- not so much. Looking beyond southwest Virginia, there was no doubt the SEC would dominate much of the AP Top 25 Poll early in the season with the likes of Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

But as we look at the ACC, there are a few things that were perhaps unexpected. First thing to keep in mind is that many teams have yet to start conference play. So, let’s get this part out of the way: DON’T PANIC. Easier said than done when your team has high expectations. Case in point, Virginia Tech.

The Hokies returned to the field with nearly two dozen of their starters from 2023--including 11 on offense and 9 on defense. Confidence was high before the season started as year three of the Brent Pry era was upon us. But four games into the season and VT has big question marks with their first ACC game just days away. Slow starts hurt the team on many occasions in 2023 and it’s unfortunately carried into this year. The Hokies have scored a combined 17 points in the opening quarter through four weeks. In two of those games, they were scoreless in the opening frame.

Defensively, Virginia Tech is seeking improvement up front and in particular its linebacker core. They rank last in the ACC allowing 181 rushing yards per game--a big reason Rutgers was able to earn its second consecutive win over the program. Moving forward, things will not get any easier as the Hokies take their talents on the road to Miami Friday night.

In Charlottesville, the University of Virginia is halfway to bowl eligibility with a record of 3-1. This comes after a convincing road win over Coastal Carolina University. The Cavaliers rolled in the 43-24 win behind 384 rushing yards, 525 total yards on the day. It’s been a refreshing reset for the Cavaliers program to yield early season success. Expectations from the outside the program weren’t high with the team predicted to finish 16th according to the the ACC Preseason Poll.

But, the Cavaliers have turned heads thus far with a high-potent offense and scrappy defense. No doubt, Anthony Colandrea’s energetic vibe is one that the team draws from and is evident in their trust in him to get the job done. It’s a program that simply has belief--in each other, the play-calls and the execution. Heading into a bye week at 3-1 with an ACC win under their belts, the Cavaliers have to be pleased with their play thus far. UVA is back on the field for its homecomings game October 5th against Boston College.

In the Hill City, the Liberty Flames proved that no matter the time, they will always rise to the occasion. Their game with East Carolina started at 6:00 p.m. Saturday before severe weather moved in and caused nearly a five hour delay. Play resumed at 10:45 p.m. and it was a rough start for Liberty who fell behind 17-0. But Reese Smith proved to have a coming out party with three receiving touchdowns as the Flames roared back to a 35-24 victory. For his efforts, Smith was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Saturday proved to be the first ever match-up between Liberty and ECU. While he was questionable throughout the week with a back/nerve injury, running back Quinton Cooley proved to make a big difference. He finished with over 100 yards rushing and one touchdown. The Flames next challenge will be on the road at Appalachian State Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In Lexington, VMI is still in search of answers offensively after its latest 32-10 loss to Norfolk State. The team has had bright spots but no true consistency that can lead to sustained success. While they sit at 0-4, in the second half against the Spartans it appeared that Brady Hammonds could be the answer under center. The offense showed a semblance of a rhythm. The Keydets will enjoy a much needed bye week before playing at Samford on October 5.

At the division three ranks, Ferrum College is off to a 2-1 start under new coach Kevin Sherman. The Panthers seem to have found a solid signal caller in Zach Wyatt who offers a dual threat. Caleb Holland and Franklin County High School grad Jahylen Lee continue to make a difference in the backfield.

Washington & Lee is currently 1-2 and will try to regroup at home against Averett on October 5. The Generals are coming off a 16-10 loss at Trinity University in Texas.

Roanoke College played its second game as a club team, its first on the road at Shenandoah University. The Maroons walked away with the 29-22 victory. They will be in action again on October 13 at Bridgewater College to take on their JV squad.

Can the Hokies steal a win on the road at Miami? Will the bye week benefit VMI and UVA? Can Ferrum, W&L, and Roanoke find and sustain continued success in the coming weeks?