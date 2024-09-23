William Byrd's Cannin Lutz is Week 4 honoree

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge District has some stiff competition at the top and the William Byrd Terriers have had quite the bark to start the season. With play-makers all over the field, it’s no surprise that the team is yielding early season success and quarterback Cannin Lutz played a big role on Friday against Bassett.

The junior completed 15 of his 19 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. If that wasn’t enough, he rushed for one more--accounting for 4 total scores as William Byrd shut out Bassett in a 33-0 decision. Lutz completed passes to 7 different receivers as he helped guide the Terriers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2018. During this stint, the Terriers have outscored opponents 182-6.

For his efforts Friday night, Cannin Lutz is your Week 4 1st and 10 Player of the Week.