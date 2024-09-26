1st and 10 moving to Thursday night for Week 5

ROANOKE, Va. – With the effects of Hurricane Helene expected to impact the viewing area, most of our local high school football teams have decided to move their week five match-ups to Thursday night. With that, so will 1st and 10!

Normally scheduled for 11:10 on Friday nights, catch 1st and 10 in a special abbreviated edition on Thursday night.

Recommended Videos

Watch Brooke and Eric as they bring you the latest from the 1st and 10 Game of the Week: Heritage at LCA and more as district play starts to kick into gear for most teams. Below is a look at all the games that have been moved to Thursday thus far.

Heritage vs. LCA

Rocktown vs. Lord Botetourt

Floyd Co. vs. James River

Fort Chiswell vs. Eastern Montgomery

Twin Valley vs. Craig Co.

Salem vs. Patrick Henry

Radford vs. Alleghany

Amherst Co. vs. E.C. Glass

Rustburg vs. Jefferson Forest

Staunton River vs. GW Danville

George Wythe vs. Rural Retreat

Nelson Co. vs. Chatham

Roanoke Catholic vs. Bath Co.

Gretna vs. Appomattox Co.

Narrows vs. James Monroe, WV

Giles vs. Grayson Co.

Martinsville vs. Mecklenburg Co.

Liberty vs. Brookville

Carroll Co. vs. Patrick Co.

Rockbridge Co. vs. Broadway

Bassett vs. Halifax Co.

Altavista vs. William Campbell

Magna Vista vs. Tunstall

Northwood vs. Chilhowie