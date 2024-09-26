1st and 10 moving to Thursday night for Week 5

ROANOKE, Va. – With the effects of Hurricane Helene expected to impact the viewing area, most of our local high school football teams have decided to move their week five match-ups to Thursday night. With that, so will 1st and 10!
Normally scheduled for 11:10 on Friday nights, catch 1st and 10 in a special abbreviated edition on Thursday night.
Recommended Videos
Watch Brooke and Eric as they bring you the latest from the 1st and 10 Game of the Week: Heritage at LCA and more as district play starts to kick into gear for most teams. Below is a look at all the games that have been moved to Thursday thus far.
Heritage vs. LCA
Rocktown vs. Lord Botetourt
Floyd Co. vs. James River
Fort Chiswell vs. Eastern Montgomery
Twin Valley vs. Craig Co.
Salem vs. Patrick Henry
Radford vs. Alleghany
Amherst Co. vs. E.C. Glass
Rustburg vs. Jefferson Forest
Staunton River vs. GW Danville
George Wythe vs. Rural Retreat
Nelson Co. vs. Chatham
Roanoke Catholic vs. Bath Co.
Gretna vs. Appomattox Co.
Narrows vs. James Monroe, WV
Giles vs. Grayson Co.
Martinsville vs. Mecklenburg Co.
Liberty vs. Brookville
Carroll Co. vs. Patrick Co.
Rockbridge Co. vs. Broadway
Bassett vs. Halifax Co.
Altavista vs. William Campbell
Magna Vista vs. Tunstall
Northwood vs. Chilhowie