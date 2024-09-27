Liberty road game at Appalachian State canceled

ROANOKE, Va. – The nonconference college football game featuring Liberty and Appalachian State originally set for Saturday in Boone, North Carolina has been canceled. This is duet ot the impacts of severe weather on the town of Boone and surrounding areas from Tropical Storm Helene.

Both schools announced the game, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, would not be rescheduled. Heavy rains in the North Carolina mountains brought flooding to Boone and the town was placed under a state of emergency Thursday.

The match-up would have been the 11th meeting in the series, but the first since 2014.

Liberty will now turn its attention to Conference USA’s midweek schedule during the month of October.

The Flames will play three midweek games during the month of October, starting with a CUSA match-up against FIU at Williams Stadium on Tuesday, October 8.

While there’s no plans to makeup this game in particular, Liberty University issued the following statement to 10 Sports:

“Liberty will continue to pursue a 12th football game this season should an opponent and mutual date become available.”

This would be in the best interest of a program that has a goal of being part of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.