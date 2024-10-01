68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

1st and 10 Player of the Week: LCA’s Gideon Davidson is Week 5 honoree

The star running back had 225 rushing yards and 10 tackles

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, Player Of The Week, Gideon Davidson, LCA Bulldogs

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a short week for some teams after scheduling changes…which meant a quick answer would need to follow suit. Especially for Liberty Christian after district for Heritage struck first Thursdsay night.

But have no fear...Gideon Davidson is here. The talented athlete provided a jump start with a 94 yard kick return for touchdown. But he didn’t stop there. The Clemson commit - proving he’s built Ford tough with touchdown runs of 30, 67 and 1 yard out.

Davidson finished the night with 225 yards on 26 carries. Defensively, he had 10 tackles as well, as LCA went on to a 34-27 victory to remain unbeaten with its second Seminole District win. For his efforts on Thursday night, Gideon Davidson is your Week 5 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos