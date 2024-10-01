Virginia Tech men's basketball ready for a new chapter in Mike Young era

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As basketball season approaches, Virginia Tech is ready to move forward after an offseason that saw many programs experience significant roster changes due to the transfer portal. Head Coach Mike Young, now entering his 39th year of coaching and sixth season in Blacksburg, is optimistic about the Hokies’ potential despite the turnover.

Virginia Tech returns five players from last season, including Mylyjael Poteat, who has dropped 20 pounds to increase his effectiveness on the court. Coach Young is confident that the Hokies’ 10 newcomers will provide depth and make the team a stronger force on the boards. However, building team chemistry has been a major focus during the early stages of practice.

“We’ve done a lot more teaching through the summer and our first five practices than we’ve done in quite some time,” said Young. “Really truly stripping it back to the shell and building it again, and that part of it has been a lot of fun through five practices.”

Poteat emphasized the importance of the team staying focused and learning from last year’s challenges.

“Definitely as a collective, we have to lock in a lot better than last year. That’s what I’ve tried to relay to the guys. There were definitely moments from last year that took us over the deep end, so I’m going to try and keep everybody on the same page this year,” Poteat explained.

Among the key transfers for the Hokies are Tobi Lawal from VCU, senior Hysier Miller from Temple, and redshirt sophomore Jaden Schutt from Duke. With new talent and a renewed focus, Virginia Tech aims to make an impact this season.

The Hokies will tip off the season on November 4th against Delaware State.