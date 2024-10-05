Bridgewater tops Ferrum in 41-15 on the gridiron

FERRUM, Va. – In its conference opener, Ferrum came up short to Bridgewater in a 41-15 home loss. The Panthers record this season now sits at 2-2.

While Ferrum got the scoring started in the opening quarter with a Jahylen Lee 47 yard touchdown catch, the Panthers offense was for the most part flat for the rest of the game. Bridgewater out-gained Ferrum 480-282 in total offensive yards as Heritage High School grad Jaicere Bateman lit a spark.

The sophomore passed for 345 yards and two touchdowns and he also rushed for two touchdowns. Bateman’s main target Cedric Drumgoole finished with 13 catches for 144 yards and two scores.

For Ferrum, Franklin County grad Jahylen Lee led the rushing category with 40 yards and the receiving category with 61 yards.

Penalties hurt the Panthers for much of the afternoon as well (12 penalties resulting in 100 yards).

Ferrum now turns the page to a road game at Shenandoah next Saturday.