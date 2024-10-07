1st and 10 Player of the Week: GW Danville’s Jaden Glenn is Week 6 honoree

DANVILLE, Va. – Week 6 was the time to show up and show out with the start of district play. And running back Jaden Glenn answered the call for GW-Danville.

The senior set the tone with a 90 yard kick return for TD in the first quarter before toting the rock to near perfection. 21 carries for 242 yards. That included touchdown runs of 70, 45 and 9 yards out—totaling 4 total scores.

The Eagles overcame a late deficit...scoring twice in the final minute in a remarkable 42-36 win in our 1st and 10 Game of the Week. Just as important, the Eagles soar to the drivers seat of the Piedmont District. For providing a spark on Friday night, Jaden Glenn is your Week 6 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!