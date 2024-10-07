Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

1st and 10 Player of the Week: GW Danville’s Jaden Glenn is Week 6 honoree

The running back served up four total touchdowns in the Eagles’ come from behind win

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, Player of the Week, High School, Jaden Glenn, GW Danville Eagles

DANVILLE, Va. – Week 6 was the time to show up and show out with the start of district play. And running back Jaden Glenn answered the call for GW-Danville.

The senior set the tone with a 90 yard kick return for TD in the first quarter before toting the rock to near perfection. 21 carries for 242 yards. That included touchdown runs of 70, 45 and 9 yards out—totaling 4 total scores.

The Eagles overcame a late deficit...scoring twice in the final minute in a remarkable 42-36 win in our 1st and 10 Game of the Week. Just as important, the Eagles soar to the drivers seat of the Piedmont District. For providing a spark on Friday night, Jaden Glenn is your Week 6 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos