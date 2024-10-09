ACC Tip-Off: UVA Women’s Basketball preview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Virginia Women’s Basketball certainly showed glimpses of greatness in the 2023 season but there were moments where consistency lacked. That is bound to change this year as the team is hungrier than ever.

Not taking anything away from the teams that beat us, we didn’t come to play and compete at times. that’s not going to be the case this year because our returners went through that and grew through that and we got better as the season went on but yeah, we had some great wins, significant wins, program wins, and took a step forward with those wins, but now it’s about putting it all together and having consistent play through the course of the year," Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said.

Coach Mox describes this years team as more athletic and deeper, and a key contributor who will be crucial in the lineup this year is leading scorer sophomore Kymora Johnson.

“I think UVA fans should keep coming, I think you guys will see a lot of passion, a lot of fight, a lot of drive. Those words keep coming up, passion drives hunger, and that’s the truth we all want this really bad and we’re going to try to outwork everyone in front of us," Johnson said.

“Just a little bit of everything, we’re very versatile, we have a lot of players who can bring a lot of different things. That’s definitely a plus on our side, definitely defensive, get stops, knock down a three, get to the basket, throw it to the post, we have a bit of everything,” Paris Clark said.

The official start to the season is now less than a month away as the Cavaliers face American University at home on Monday Nov. 4.