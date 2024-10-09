Versatility, strong defense at the forefront for the Virginia Tech women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been six months since Megan Duffy was introduced as the new head coach for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program. It was there where she made it clear she came to Virginia Tech to win.

The pieces have come together in the off-season and while we will see a similar yet very different style than last year, the one word heard throughout Wednesday at ACC Tipoff is that this team is versatile.

“Coach Duffy has put a lot of time into making me versatile,” said Hokies forward Rose Micheaux. “Just having more to my repertoire, on the blocks, perimeter, hitting the shot, going to the drive, working on pick and pops flip actions. I’m playing the same position but will be a lot more versatile.”

To keep up in the ACC you have to play and score fast. The lone seniors Matilda Ekh and Rose Michauex are used to that--but a defensive minded approach is at the forefront for the Hokies.

“I mean, on the court I’ve been working on my versatility, doing a lot of things not just being stuck shooting three’s,” Ekh said. “Also, my leadership skills as I’m a senior now and the oldest on the team, that’s something I’ve been working on this summer.”

“Everyone is going to be scorers, everyone is going to be who we are too, maybe its not going to be the same person this game to next game but definitely pushing the pace and getting up defensively is how we’re going to play,” said Hokies guard Carleigh Wenzel.

“The entire roster is going to look a little bit different in how they approach the game, their roles are going to look were a little more up tempo, really relying on the defensive side of the ball early on with that and I think its going to be really fun to watch unfold,” first-year head coach Megan Duffy said.

You’ll recall during her head coaching tenure that Megan Duffy has never had a losing season--a standard this team has bought into. Virginia Tech will face UNC-Wilmington at home on November 4th