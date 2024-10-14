1st and 10 Player of the Week: Tucker Bryan of Narrows nabs Week 7 honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Pioneer District has some serious contenders including the likes of Parry McCluer and Narrows. On Friday night, the Green Wave reached high tide thanks in part to Tucker Bryan.

The talented athlete stepped up after the Green Wave starting quarterback went down due to injury in practice. He completed 7-of-14 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns--all to Elijah Knoetze. Bryan didn’t stop there. He added 73 rushing yards and another score for a total of 4 touchdowns. For added measure he did work on defense also, hauling in an interception.

Narrows earned its first district win 35-13, besting the Fightin’ Blues for the third consecutive season. For his efforts Friday night, Tucker Bryan is your Week 7 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!