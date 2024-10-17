Despite rough start, no quit in VMI football

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s been a head coach or assistant for nearly four decades but VMI’s Danny Rocco says he’s never had to face a situation that he’s currently in--trying to will an 0-6 football team to victory.

“The most consistent message, for me, has been this idea that, you know we are all disappointed and we are all sad, but we are not alone,” Rocco said.

The Keydets have had multiple setbacks that have hindered their growth in what was expected to be a promising season under the second-year coach. When asked about how he’s trying to keep the morale boosted in the locker room, especially with a with a big game against the Citadel on tap, Rocco said, “We continue to work together, remain united, okay, being able to move forward; and then ultimately and hopefully, find a way to win.”

In 2023, VMI won the Silver Shako battle with SOCON rival Citadel in a close battle. Saturday’s game in Lexington is set to kickoff at 1:30 p.m.