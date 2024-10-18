Tuten's record night carries Virginia Tech to 42-21 win over Boston College

Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates after his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a Virginia Tech record 266 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech a 42-21 victory over Boston College on Thursday night.

Kyron Drones added two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass for the Hokies (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions en route to a second consecutive win.

Boston College (4-3, 1-2 ACC), which trailed 28-0 at halftime, cut the lead to 28-21 on Kye Robichaux’s 5-yard run with 2:55 left in the third quarter and were driving early in the fourth. But Robichaux was stopped on fourth-and-1 at midfield, and Virginia Tech capitalized on the ensuing possession, with Tuten scoring on a 6-yard run with 11:02 remaining for a 35-21 lead.

Tuten carried the ball 18 times and also scored on touchdown runs of 83 and 61 yards, the latter coming with 8:28 remaining to seal the game. In addition, he hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Drones.

Drones, who scored on runs 11 yards and 1 yard on the Hokies’ first two possessions, completed 14 of 18 for 164 yards and rushed for 40 yards. Behind Tuten and Drones, the Hokies finished with a season-high 533 yards.

Thomas Castellanos threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles, who finished with 372 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

Boston College: The performance was a disappointing one for the Eagles. They fumbled on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter - both of which led to Virginia Tech touchdowns - got behind early, and never recovered. Defensively, they had no answer for the Hokies, allowing a season high in yardage.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies played arguably their most complete game this season and have won their past two games by a combined score of 73-28. They appear to be rounding into form after an unimpressive start to the season.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles host Louisville on Oct. 25.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Georgia Tech on Oct. 26.