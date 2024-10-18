Tuten's record night carries Virginia Tech to 42-21 win over Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a Virginia Tech record 266 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech a 42-21 victory over Boston College on Thursday night.
Kyron Drones added two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass for the Hokies (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions en route to a second consecutive win.
Boston College (4-3, 1-2 ACC), which trailed 28-0 at halftime, cut the lead to 28-21 on Kye Robichaux’s 5-yard run with 2:55 left in the third quarter and were driving early in the fourth. But Robichaux was stopped on fourth-and-1 at midfield, and Virginia Tech capitalized on the ensuing possession, with Tuten scoring on a 6-yard run with 11:02 remaining for a 35-21 lead.
Tuten carried the ball 18 times and also scored on touchdown runs of 83 and 61 yards, the latter coming with 8:28 remaining to seal the game. In addition, he hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Drones.
Drones, who scored on runs 11 yards and 1 yard on the Hokies’ first two possessions, completed 14 of 18 for 164 yards and rushed for 40 yards. Behind Tuten and Drones, the Hokies finished with a season-high 533 yards.
Thomas Castellanos threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles, who finished with 372 yards.
TAKEAWAYS
Boston College: The performance was a disappointing one for the Eagles. They fumbled on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter - both of which led to Virginia Tech touchdowns - got behind early, and never recovered. Defensively, they had no answer for the Hokies, allowing a season high in yardage.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies played arguably their most complete game this season and have won their past two games by a combined score of 73-28. They appear to be rounding into form after an unimpressive start to the season.
UP NEXT
Boston College: The Eagles host Louisville on Oct. 25.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Georgia Tech on Oct. 26.