1st and 10 Player of the Week: Bath County’s Wyatt Campbell

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – The Pioneer District is starting to take shape after Friday night with Bath County on a mission to try and win it all. The Chargers went to New Castle where there have been new vibes and proved a point against Craig County, thanks in large part to Wyatt Campbell.

The dual threat athlete was efficient and effective, completing all 6 of his passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He also toted the rock to near perfection - 8 carries for 84 yards and 3 more touchdowns. Bath County couldn’t be touched after surging to a commanding 62-13 win over Craig County.

The Jake Phillips lead Charges are now 7-0, now 2-0 in district standings, with two games left in the regular season. For his efforts Friday night, Wyatt Campbell is your Week 9 1st and 10 Player of the Week.