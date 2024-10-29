Hokies aiming to stay consistent, head to Syracuse on Saturday

Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates after his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you enjoyed Virginia Tech’s trick plays on Saturday, including the touchdown pass to Benji Gosnell and a “Philly Special” variation, you’d love a Tuesday practice. Tuesdays are dedicated to refining those unique plays, with the team opening up the playbook and adding new twists they might unveil in coming games.

“They don’t always work, but they can lead to explosive plays—and in this case, they led to touchdowns, which were very necessary in the game,” said Head Coach Brent Pry. “We have a period devoted on Tuesdays to those types of plays, and the offense has the chance to run them against our defense. It’s been a good period for us all year.”

Wide receiver Jaylin Lane also enjoys the creativity Tuesdays bring.

“I always enjoy practicing trick plays, especially if I’m throwing it,” said Lane. “It’s always fun. We’re always going to have that kind of stuff in the playbook. I know Coach [Tyler] Bowen and the staff got a lot more stuff up their sleeves, so I’m excited to see what we can pull out for the rest of the season.”

On the defensive side, the Hokies are preparing for Syracuse and the challenge of containing one of the nation’s top passers, quarterback Kyle McCord. Virginia Tech defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles noted the team’s awareness of McCord’s skills.

“They have a talented offense with talented receivers and a great quarterback. I understand he didn’t have his best game against Pitt, but in the past, that guy’s lit it up,” said Peebles. “As we know, he leads the league in passing yards, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

The Hokies will head to the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday to face Syracuse at noon.