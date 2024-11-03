Hokies fall to Syracuse on the road

SYRACUSE, NY – Virginia Tech came into their matchup with Syracuse riding high after a strong win over Georgia Tech. With hopes of improving to 4-1 in the conference, the Hokies were set to make a statement. However, just before game time, it was announced they’d be without quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten, forcing them to lean on backup QB Collin Schlee.

Despite these setbacks, the Hokies got off to a hot start. Schlee opened the scoring with some trickery, pitching to Jaylin Lane on a reverse that put Tech on the board, 7-0. Shortly after, Schlee took it in himself from close range, giving the Hokies a comfortable two-score lead.

In the third quarter, Schlee continued to impress, firing a 12-yard touchdown dart to Ali Jennings, extending their lead to 21-3. Syracuse, however, rallied in the late third, as LaQuint Allen leaped over the pile for a touchdown, making it a one score game.

Virginia Tech tried to maintain control by taking another lead, but with just 30 seconds left in regulation, Allen punched it in again to tie the game, forcing overtime.

In the extra period, Allen powered his way into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. When it was Tech’s turn, Schlee was sacked, losing the ball, which Syracuse recovered, sealing their comeback with a 38-31 victory after a dominant second-half performance.