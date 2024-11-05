Virginia Tech women's and men's basketball open up season with wins in Cassell Coliseum

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Basketball season is here, and so is the Megan Duffy era at Virginia Tech. Tonight, in Cassell Coliseum, the Hokies, led by their new head coach, took on UNC Wilmington in an exciting season opener with an impressive crowd in attendance.

Matilda Ekh lead scoring with 18 points, followed by veterans Rose Micheaux and Carleigh Wenzel.

Recommended Videos

The Hokies beat UNCW 99-57, giving Megan Duffy her first program win.

On the men’s side, Head Coach Mike Young, now in his sixth season, led a nearly revamped team against Delaware State. We saw fresh faces like VCU transfer Tobi Lawal contributing early and Jayden Young added to the Hokies’ win with 13 points.

Veteran Mylyjeal Poteat made his presence known with 14 points and five rebounds as the Hokies opened their season with an 83-60 win over Delaware State.