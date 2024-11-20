Big fourth quarter pushes Virginia Tech women past Rutgers, 91-80

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In women’s college hoops Tuesday night, Virginia Tech defeated Rutgers 91-80. The loss proved to be the first this season for the Scarlet Knights.

It proved to be a back and forth first half leading to a tie ball game at halftime. In the second half, the Hokies forced multiple turnovers and cashed in at the ;other end. The win was highlighted by a 12-0 fourth quarter run that saw Carleigh Wenzel, Matilda Ekh and Samyha Suffren all play a big roll.

Wenzel led the Hokies with 19 points, Ekh added 13 while Suffren poured in 16 points off the bench in just 24 minutes.

While Rutgers shot 53 percent from the field, the teams 20 turnovers led to 19 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies also out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights 41-33.