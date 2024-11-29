Skip to main content
Westbrook fined for obscene on-court gesture in Nuggets' blowout loss to Knicks

Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, front, collects a loose ball as New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic trail the play in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK – The NBA fined Denver guard Russell Westbrook $35,000 on Friday for making an obscene gesture on the court in the fourth quarter of a 145-118 loss to the Knicks at Ball Arena.

During the blowout loss on Monday, Westbrook appeared to make the gesture right in front of the New York bench after hitting a 3-pointer from the corner.

In the game, Knicks guard OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 17 of New York’s team record-tying 45 assists as the Knicks rode a torrid start.

Westbrook scored 27 coming off the bench to lead the Nuggets.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

