Westbrook fined for obscene on-court gesture in Nuggets' blowout loss to Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NEW YORK – The NBA fined Denver guard Russell Westbrook $35,000 on Friday for making an obscene gesture on the court in the fourth quarter of a 145-118 loss to the Knicks at Ball Arena.
During the blowout loss on Monday, Westbrook appeared to make the gesture right in front of the New York bench after hitting a 3-pointer from the corner.