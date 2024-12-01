Skip to main content
Commonwealth Cup retained: Virginia Tech downs Virginia 37-17

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Football, Virginia Tech Hokies, Virginia Cavaliers, ACC Football, Bhayshul Tuten, Blacksburg
Virginia Tech's William "Pop" Watson III runs the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons) (Robert Simmons, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the latest edition of the battle for the Commonwealth Cup, Virginia Tech prevailed over in-state rival Virginia 37-17.

The Hokies offense looked solid with redshirt-freshman William “Pop” Watson III as starting quarterback. He helped Virginia Tech jump to a 20-3 first half lead. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown pass to Jaylin Lane.

Virginia Tech’s rushing attack--paced by Bhayshul Tuten’s 18 carries, 124 yards and 2 scores. His last one proved to be the nail in the coffin-- a 58 yard dash that cemented the 20 point victory.

On the other side Virginia decided to start the veteran quarterback Tony Muskett. He went 19-of-36 for 178 yards with 2 interceptions. Held to under 100 yards in the first half, the Cavaliers finished with 274 offensive yards. The Hokies managed to record 5 sacks for 24 yards.

With the win, Virginia Tech (6-6) becomes bowl eligible while Virginia’s season (5-7) comes to and end at the had hands of their in-state rival. The Cavaliers have yet to win in Blacksburg since 1998.

