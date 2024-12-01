Commonwealth Cup retained: Virginia Tech downs Virginia 37-17

Virginia Tech's William "Pop" Watson III runs the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the latest edition of the battle for the Commonwealth Cup, Virginia Tech prevailed over in-state rival Virginia 37-17.

The Hokies offense looked solid with redshirt-freshman William “Pop” Watson III as starting quarterback. He helped Virginia Tech jump to a 20-3 first half lead. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown pass to Jaylin Lane.

Virginia Tech’s rushing attack--paced by Bhayshul Tuten’s 18 carries, 124 yards and 2 scores. His last one proved to be the nail in the coffin-- a 58 yard dash that cemented the 20 point victory.

On the other side Virginia decided to start the veteran quarterback Tony Muskett. He went 19-of-36 for 178 yards with 2 interceptions. Held to under 100 yards in the first half, the Cavaliers finished with 274 offensive yards. The Hokies managed to record 5 sacks for 24 yards.

With the win, Virginia Tech (6-6) becomes bowl eligible while Virginia’s season (5-7) comes to and end at the had hands of their in-state rival. The Cavaliers have yet to win in Blacksburg since 1998.