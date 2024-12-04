All-ACC honors for Hokies and Cavaliers

(Robert Simmons, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten celebrates after a touchdown against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

ROANOKE, Va. – All-ACC football teams were announced Tuesday afternoon with a number of Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers earning recognition.

Named to the All-ACC first team from Virginia Tech was fearless pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland and fellow defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles. Virginia defensive back Jonas Sanker was the lone Cavalier earning first team honors.

Recommended Videos

The All-ACC second team honors included Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten.

Virginia’s Malachi Fields was named to the All-ACC third team along with Virginia Tech defensive back Mansoor Delane.

Also making the third team were specialists punter Peter Moore and returner Jaylin Lane of Virginia Tech

Xavier Chaplin, Kaden Moore, Brian Stevens, Kam Robinson, Dorian Strong, John Love and Daniel Sparks all earned All-ACC Honorable Mention.