Liberty Christian's Gideon Davidson named Gatorade's Virginia Football Player of the Year

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Liberty Christian Bulldogs, Seminole District, Gideon Davidson

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Christian’s Gideon Davidson has been named Virginia’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Davidson has been dominant on the field this season, rushing for over 2,000 yards and scoring 34 touchdowns. On defense, he’s equally impressive, recording 95 tackles and 22 interceptions.

Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Davidson excels in the classroom and gives back to the community, volunteering with the Salvation Army.

The Clemson commit isn’t done yet—he’ll lead Liberty Christian in the Class 3 State Semifinals this weekend.

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

